A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems.
Libvslvm is a library and tools to access the Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM) volume system format, allowing for the analysis and extraction of data from LVM volumes.
Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images.
Python tool for remotely or locally dumping RAM of a Linux client for digital forensics analysis.
A collection of PowerShell modules for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints.
A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness
Open source Python library for NTFS analysis