ALTERNATIVES

rastrea2r 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responseforensic-analysisthreat-huntingforensic-artifacts

YARA-Forensics 0 ( 0 ) Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisforensic-investigationmalware-researchpattern-matching