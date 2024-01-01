TCPFLOW 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

TCPFLOW is a tool for capturing data transmitted as part of TCP connections. It can be easily installed on most GNU/Linux distributions using package managers like apt or dnf, or built from source by running the necessary configuration scripts and compiling the code. Additionally, the development tree can be downloaded from the GitHub repository for more advanced users.