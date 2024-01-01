A high-level C++ library for creating and decoding network packets with a Scapy-like interface.
TCPFLOW is a tool for capturing data transmitted as part of TCP connections. It can be easily installed on most GNU/Linux distributions using package managers like apt or dnf, or built from source by running the necessary configuration scripts and compiling the code. Additionally, the development tree can be downloaded from the GitHub repository for more advanced users.
Smart traffic sniffing tool for penetration testers
Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.
A honeypot that logs NTP packets into a Redis database to detect DDoS attempts.
SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.
An intrusion prevention system for SSH that blocks IP addresses after a set number of consecutive failed login attempts.