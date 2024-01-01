Pwndbg 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Pwndbg (/paʊnˈdiˌbʌɡ/) is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers by providing a suite of utilities and crutches to smooth out the rough edges of GDB, making it more user-friendly and efficient. It addresses the shortcomings of vanilla GDB, such as the lack of a real hexdump command, arcane syntax, and difficulty in reverse engineering and exploit development tasks. Pwndbg is a Python module loaded directly into GDB, aiming to replace and surpass its predecessors like gdbinit, PEDA, and GEF.