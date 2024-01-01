Scan folders and files for crypto patterns, hacking team malware, and malicious documents using PEID signatures.
Pwndbg (/paʊnˈdiˌbʌɡ/) is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers by providing a suite of utilities and crutches to smooth out the rough edges of GDB, making it more user-friendly and efficient. It addresses the shortcomings of vanilla GDB, such as the lack of a real hexdump command, arcane syntax, and difficulty in reverse engineering and exploit development tasks. Pwndbg is a Python module loaded directly into GDB, aiming to replace and surpass its predecessors like gdbinit, PEDA, and GEF.
Scan folders and files for crypto patterns, hacking team malware, and malicious documents using PEID signatures.
A tool designed to handle archive file data and augment Yara's capabilities.
Exploiting a vulnerability in HID iClass system to retrieve master authentication key for cloning cards and changing reader settings.
Redexer is a reengineering tool for Android app binaries with features like RefineDroid and Dr. Android.
YARA is a tool for identifying and classifying malware samples based on textual or binary patterns.
A tool to dump ODIN3 messages into files for reverse-engineering