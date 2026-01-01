CybrHawk Incident Response Description

CybrHawk Incident Response is a service that provides end-to-end incident response and management capabilities for organizations. The service focuses on detecting, analyzing, containing, and recovering from cybersecurity incidents across IT infrastructure. The platform delivers structured incident response workflows designed to minimize damage and reduce recovery time following security breaches. It operates as part of CybrHawk's broader security platform, which includes SIEM XDR, Network Detection & Response (NDR), and Cloud Detection & Response capabilities. The service is positioned as a proactive solution that goes beyond reactive breach response to strengthen overall defense posture. It integrates with CybrHawk's Security Operations Center and Command Center offerings to provide coordinated incident management. CybrHawk Incident Response is offered as part of the company's managed security services portfolio, which also includes threat intelligence, security assessment, vulnerability remediation, and patch management services. The platform appears to be designed for enterprise environments requiring scalable incident response capabilities across hybrid IT infrastructures.