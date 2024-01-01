Cyber Incident Response Playbook Battle Cards 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A collection of Cyber Incident Response Playbook Battle Cards (PBC) which are recipes for preparing and applying countermeasures against cyber threats and attacks. PBC follow a prescriptive approach to combat various TTP deployed by cyber threat actors, aiding the kinetic activities conducted by humans prior to, during, and after cybersecurity incident response. Inspired by CERT Societe Generale's IRM, these cards are valuable resources for incident response teams. For more information, visit: - CERT Societe Generale's IRM: https://github.com/certsocietegenerale/IRM/ - GuardSight's Cybersecurity Incident Response Plan: https://github.com/guardsight/gsvsoc_cybersecurity-incident-response-plan - Incident Response Playbooks: https://www.incidentresponse.com/playbooks/ - NIST Cybersecurity Framework: https://www.nist.gov/cyberframework - NIST Special Publication 800-184: https://nvlpubs.nist.gov/nistpubs/SpecialPublications/NIST.SP.800-184.pdf - NIST Special Publication 800-61 Rev. 2: https://csrc.nist.gov/publications/detail/sp/800-61/rev-2/final - MITRE Cyber Exercise Playbook: https://www.mitre.org/sites/default/files/publications/pr_14-3929-cyber-exercise-playbook.pdf