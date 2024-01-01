Triton 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Triton is a dynamic binary analysis library that provides internal components for building program analysis tools, automating reverse engineering, performing software verification, and emulating code. It offers dynamic symbolic execution, dynamic taint analysis, AST representation of various ISAs, expressions synthesis, SMT simplification passes, lifting to LLVM, and interfaces with Z3 and Bitwuzla solvers. It also includes C++ and Python APIs for ease of use.