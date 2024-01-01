NBD is a userland implementation of the Network Block Device protocol, allowing for remote access to block devices over a network.
Open Backup Extractor is an open source program for extracting data from iPhone and iPad backups. You can download a signed .app file on the releases page. This program is licensed under the GPLv3. On macOS Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur, and Monterey, you need to allow the app the Full Disk Access permission first. Go to Settings > Security & Privacy > Full Disk Access and check Open Backup Extractor (or use the + button to add it if you have not already run the app).
A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems.
A Python tool for in-depth PDF analysis and modification.
View physical memory as files in a virtual file system for easy memory analysis and artifact access.
A digital artifact extraction framework for extracting data from volatile memory (RAM) samples, providing visibility into the runtime state of a system.
A Windows Registry hive extraction library that reads and writes Windows Registry 'hive' binary files.