Open Backup Extractor is an open source program for extracting data from iPhone and iPad backups. You can download a signed .app file on the releases page. This program is licensed under the GPLv3. On macOS Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur, and Monterey, you need to allow the app the Full Disk Access permission first. Go to Settings > Security & Privacy > Full Disk Access and check Open Backup Extractor (or use the + button to add it if you have not already run the app).