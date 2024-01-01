SWFTools 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files (SWF files). The tool collection includes programs for reading SWF files, combining them, and creating them from other content (like images, sound files, videos or sourcecode). SWFTools is released under the GPL. The current collection is comprised of the programs detailed below: - PDF2SWF: A PDF to SWF Converter that generates one frame per page, enabling fully formatted text, including tables, formulas, graphics, etc., inside your Flash Movie. - SWFCombine: A multi-function tool for inserting SWFs into Wrapper SWFs, concatenating SWFs, stacking SWFs, or for basic parameter manipulation (e.g., changing size). - SWFStrings: Scans SWFs for text data. - SWFDump: Prints out various information about SWFs, like contained images/fonts/sounds, disassembly of contained code, as well as cross-reference and bounding box data. - JPEG2SWF: Takes one or more JPEG pictures and generates a SWF slideshow from them, supporting motion estimation compression (h.263) for better compression of video sequences. - PNG2SWF: Converts PNGs to SWF. - GIF2SWF: Converts GIFs to SWF, also able to handle animated gifs. - WAV2SWF: Converts WAV audio files to SWFs, using the L.A.M.E. MP3 encoder library. - AVI2SWF: Converts AVI animation files to SWF, supporting Flash MX H.263 compression.