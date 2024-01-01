Automatic tool for DNS rebinding-based SSRF attacks
Yara4Pentesters is a set of YARA rules designed to identify files containing juicy information like usernames, passwords, etc. It is a powerful tool for searching and identifying files containing sensitive information. This tool is useful for forensic analysis, incident response, and penetration testing. The rules are designed to be used with the YARA engine and can be used to search for files containing sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, and more. The tool is also useful for searching for files containing specific tags or keywords. The tool is available for download and can be used with the YARA engine. References: https://www.cgsecurity.org/wiki/File_Formats_Recovered_By_PhotoRec
A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems.
An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.
A tool for interacting with the MSBuild API, enabling malicious activities and evading detection.
Self-hosted Fuzzing-As-A-Service platform for continuous developer-driven fuzzing.
A collection of precompiled Windows exploits for privilege escalation.