Yara4Pentesters is a set of YARA rules designed to identify files containing juicy information like usernames, passwords, etc. It is a powerful tool for searching and identifying files containing sensitive information. This tool is useful for forensic analysis, incident response, and penetration testing. The rules are designed to be used with the YARA engine and can be used to search for files containing sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, and more. The tool is also useful for searching for files containing specific tags or keywords. The tool is available for download and can be used with the YARA engine. References: https://www.cgsecurity.org/wiki/File_Formats_Recovered_By_PhotoRec