mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities.
PowerForensics is a PowerShell digital forensics framework for hard drive forensic analysis, supporting NTFS and FAT file systems, with plans for HFS+ and Extended File System support. It provides a public API for forensic tasks, built on a C# Class Library, allowing for modular expansion of capabilities. Documentation and installation instructions can be found on Read The Docs and GitHub.
Autopsy is a GUI-based digital forensics platform for analyzing hard drives and smart phones, with a plug-in architecture for custom modules.
A tool for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in digital forensics.
Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.
Tool for live forensics acquisition on Windows systems, collecting artefacts for early compromise detection.
An anti-forensic kill-switch tool for USB ports to shut down the computer immediately in case of unauthorized access.