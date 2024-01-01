PowerForensics Logo

PowerForensics is a PowerShell digital forensics framework for hard drive forensic analysis, supporting NTFS and FAT file systems, with plans for HFS+ and Extended File System support. It provides a public API for forensic tasks, built on a C# Class Library, allowing for modular expansion of capabilities. Documentation and installation instructions can be found on Read The Docs and GitHub.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicspowershellforensic-analysisfile-system-analysis

