PowerForensics is a PowerShell digital forensics framework for hard drive forensic analysis, supporting NTFS and FAT file systems, with plans for HFS+ and Extended File System support. It provides a public API for forensic tasks, built on a C# Class Library, allowing for modular expansion of capabilities. Documentation and installation instructions can be found on Read The Docs and GitHub.