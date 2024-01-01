PowerGRR 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PowerGRR is an API client library in PowerShell working on Windows, Linux and macOS for GRR automation and scripting. PowerGRR allows working with flows, hunts, labels, artifacts, approvals and the search feature. It enables you to easily document your work in text form which is then directly reusable by others. Some of the use cases where PowerGRR could speed up the work: * Start a flow on one or multiple clients and get flow results as PowerShell object for easier filtering. * Download collected files directly from command line. * Create and start a new hunt and get the hunt info or results as PowerShell object. * Create and manage labels and artifacts. * Approve or reject approvals. * Search for specific data. PowerGRR also enables you to easily work with computer names instead of the GRR internal client id. This makes handling and working with other tools more easy because often you just have the computer names.