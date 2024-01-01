Migrated Splunk SOAR Connectors to new GitHub organization for better organization and management.
PowerGRR is an API client library in PowerShell working on Windows, Linux and macOS for GRR automation and scripting. PowerGRR allows working with flows, hunts, labels, artifacts, approvals and the search feature. It enables you to easily document your work in text form which is then directly reusable by others. Some of the use cases where PowerGRR could speed up the work: * Start a flow on one or multiple clients and get flow results as PowerShell object for easier filtering. * Download collected files directly from command line. * Create and start a new hunt and get the hunt info or results as PowerShell object. * Create and manage labels and artifacts. * Approve or reject approvals. * Search for specific data. PowerGRR also enables you to easily work with computer names instead of the GRR internal client id. This makes handling and working with other tools more easy because often you just have the computer names.
DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
A panic button app for triggering a ripple effect across apps responding to panic events
A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.
Scripts to quickly fix security and compliance issues