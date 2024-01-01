OCaml wrapper for YARA matching engine for malware identification
lw-yara is a Yara ruleset based on PHP shells and other webserver malware. It is designed to detect and identify malware, specifically PHP shells and other webserver malware. This ruleset is intended for use with Yara, a tool for identifying and classifying malware. lw-yara is a valuable resource for security professionals and researchers looking to detect and analyze malware. For more information on using lw-yara, please visit the GitHub repository at https://github.com/Hestat/lw-yara.
OCaml wrapper for YARA matching engine for malware identification
A simple framework for extracting actionable data from Android malware
Generate Yara rules from function basic blocks in x64dbg.
A tool for signature analysis of RTF files to detect potentially unique parts and malicious documents.
Use FindYara, an IDA python plugin, to scan your binary with yara rules and quickly jump to matches.
A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths.