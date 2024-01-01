lw-yara 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

lw-yara is a Yara ruleset based on PHP shells and other webserver malware. It is designed to detect and identify malware, specifically PHP shells and other webserver malware. This ruleset is intended for use with Yara, a tool for identifying and classifying malware. lw-yara is a valuable resource for security professionals and researchers looking to detect and analyze malware. For more information on using lw-yara, please visit the GitHub repository at https://github.com/Hestat/lw-yara.