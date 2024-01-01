Metadefender Cloud 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MetaDefender Cloud is an advanced threat prevention and detection platform that leverages technologies like Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (Deep CDR), Multiscanning, and Sandbox to protect against data breaches, ransom attacks, and more. It offers a comprehensive set of technologies under one cloud platform, accessible and easy to integrate with. The platform provides a 'Trust no file' approach, scanning files with 38 anti-malware engines, and offering one of the best detection rates in the world in less than 10 seconds. It also allows searching for malware using file hashes (MD5, SHA1, and SHA256). With a 99.6% malware detection rate and a database of over 40 billion hash reputations, MetaDefender Cloud is a robust solution for organizations seeking to protect themselves from file-based attacks.