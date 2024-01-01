A workshop on hacking Bluetooth Smart locks, covering architecture, vulnerabilities, and exploitation techniques.
I am the Director of Research at Volexity.
NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.
A deliberately insecure web application for teaching web application security lessons maintained by OWASP.
A detailed manual for cybersecurity professionals focusing on red team, OSINT, and blue team strategies.
A cheatsheet for understanding privilege escalation with examples, not for enumeration using Linux Commands.
Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.