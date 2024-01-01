dfir.org 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Andrew Case's personal page for research, software projects, and speaking events. This website serves as a central location for all of my research, software projects, and speaking events. If you are interested in taking one of the training courses I teach or in having me speak at your event then please see the Contact page. An interview on my background and path into forensics can be found on Eric Huber's blog, A Fistful of Dongles. I am the Director of Research at Volexity. Read more about