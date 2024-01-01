A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes
Dorothy2 is a malware/botnet analysis framework written in Ruby. It offers a very flexible modular environment for suspicious binary analysis, interactive investigation framework with a focus on network analysis, and the ability to recognize new spawned processes by comparing them with a baseline. It also utilizes pre-configured analysis profiles for detailed analysis.
A framework for creating XNU based rootkits for OS X and iOS security research
A file analysis framework that automates the evaluation of files by running a suite of tools and aggregating the output.
A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types.
A tool for identifying and analyzing Java serialized objects in network traffic
Identifies 137 malicious npm packages and gathers system information to a remote server.