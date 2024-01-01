Dorothy2 Logo

Dorothy2

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Dorothy2 is a malware/botnet analysis framework written in Ruby. It offers a very flexible modular environment for suspicious binary analysis, interactive investigation framework with a focus on network analysis, and the ability to recognize new spawned processes by comparing them with a baseline. It also utilizes pre-configured analysis profiles for detailed analysis.

Malware Analysis
Free
botnetmalware-analysisrubybinary-analysisnetwork-analysis

ALTERNATIVES