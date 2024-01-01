Dorothy2 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Dorothy2 is a malware/botnet analysis framework written in Ruby. It offers a very flexible modular environment for suspicious binary analysis, interactive investigation framework with a focus on network analysis, and the ability to recognize new spawned processes by comparing them with a baseline. It also utilizes pre-configured analysis profiles for detailed analysis.