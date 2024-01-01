WiFiConfigStore.xml Forensics Logo

WiFiConfigStore.xml Forensics

The WiFiConfigStore.xml file, stored in the Userdata partition under /data/misc/apexdata/com.android.wifi/, contains information about previously connected Wi-Fi networks on Android devices, crucial for forensic analysis. The file is parsed by most commercial and open-source tools, providing insights into Wi-Fi settings.

