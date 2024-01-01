WiFiConfigStore.xml Forensics

A library to access and parse OLE 2 Compound File (OLECF) format files.
The WiFiConfigStore.xml file, stored in the Userdata partition under /data/misc/apexdata/com.android.wifi/, contains information about previously connected Wi-Fi networks on Android devices, crucial for forensic analysis. The file is parsed by most commercial and open-source tools, providing insights into Wi-Fi settings.
Python tool for remote memory acquisition
RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives.
Toolkit for post-mortem analysis of Docker runtime environments using forensic HDD copies.
A script for extracting common Windows artifacts from source images and VSCs with detailed dependencies and usage instructions.
A command-line tool for creating hex dumps, converting between binary and human-readable representations, and patching binary files.