WiFiConfigStore.xml Forensics

The WiFiConfigStore.xml file, stored in the Userdata partition under /data/misc/apexdata/com.android.wifi/, contains information about previously connected Wi-Fi networks on Android devices, crucial for forensic analysis. The file is parsed by most commercial and open-source tools, providing insights into Wi-Fi settings.