Sucuri Website Malware Removal & Protection is a security service that removes malicious code from website file systems and databases. The service includes both automated scanning tools and manual analysis by security analysts to identify and remove malware infections. The platform provides unlimited malware cleanups with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The incident response team connects to websites via FTP/SSH, cPanel, or hosting provider credentials to perform baseline scanning, quarantine infected files, create backups, and remove threats. The service handles blocklist removal requests with search engines and security authorities. Sucuri's malware removal is included as part of their complete security platform plans, which also incorporate a Web Application Firewall (WAF), continuous monitoring, DDoS protection, and performance optimization. The service supports multiple content management systems including WordPress, Magento, Shopify, Drupal, Wix, and Joomla, as well as custom-built websites. The platform offers 24/7/365 support from security analysts and provides detailed reports of findings during cleanup operations. The service addresses various types of infections including SEO spam, link injections, and credit card skimmers. Response times vary by plan level, with priority cleanup services available.
