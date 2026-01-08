Nuix Neo Logo

Nuix Neo

AI-powered investigative analytics platform for eDiscovery, data privacy & fraud

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Nuix Neo is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Nuix Neo Description

Nuix Neo is an investigative analytics and intelligence software platform that processes and analyzes unstructured data for legal, regulatory, and investigative purposes. The platform uses the Nuix Engine to process over 1000 file types from disparate data sources, converting unstructured data into structured, searchable assets. The platform offers multiple solution modules including Nuix Neo Legal for eDiscovery and early case assessment, Nuix Neo Data Privacy for identifying and protecting sensitive information, Nuix Neo Investigations for fraud detection and digital evidence analysis, and Nuix Neo Discover for legal review workflows. Nuix Neo incorporates AI capabilities including Cognitive AI (CogAI) for data classification and contextualization, with over 500 pre-built eDiscovery models. The platform provides automated workflows to reduce manual review effort and accelerate data analysis processes. The software is used by law enforcement agencies, legal firms, government departments, regulatory bodies, and corporations for digital forensics, compliance investigations, legal proceedings, and data governance. The platform supports flexible deployment options and is designed to handle large-scale data processing requirements across various industries including financial services, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

Nuix Neo FAQ

Common questions about Nuix Neo including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Nuix Neo is AI-powered investigative analytics platform for eDiscovery, data privacy & fraud developed by Nuix. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, Data Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →