ALTERNATIVES

UDcide 0 ( 0 ) UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitysecurity-analysisfile-analysismalware

Polichombr 0 ( 0 ) A collaborative malware analysis framework with various features for automated analysis tasks. Malware Analysis Free malware-detectionmalware-analysiscollaborationbinary-analysisida-pro

QuickSand 0 ( 0 ) Compact C framework for analyzing suspected malware documents and detecting exploits and embedded executables. Malware Analysis Free file-analysismalware-analysisexploit-detection

libyara.NET 0 ( 0 ) A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell. Malware Analysis Free powershellyaracsharpdotnet

extended-xss-search 0 ( 0 ) A better version of my xssfinder tool that scans for different types of XSS on a list of URLs. Malware Analysis Free web-securityvulnerability-scanningxssxss-scanner