Userland API Monitoring and Code Injection Detection

YARA syntax highlighting for Gtk-based text editors
The document explores the interaction of malware with the Windows API, detailing how malicious payloads are implanted into processes and how to detect such behavior by monitoring API communication. It covers concepts like inline hooking, API monitoring, and various code injection techniques such as DLL injection and process hollowing.
YARA syntax highlighting for Gtk-based text editors
Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning.
A tool designed to handle archive file data and augment Yara's capabilities.
A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang
VxSig is a tool to automatically generate AV byte signatures from similar binaries.
SwishDbgExt is a Microsoft WinDbg debugging extension that enhances debugging capabilities for kernel developers, troubleshooters, and security experts.