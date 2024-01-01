Userland API Monitoring and Code Injection Detection Logo

Userland API Monitoring and Code Injection Detection

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

The document explores the interaction of malware with the Windows API, detailing how malicious payloads are implanted into processes and how to detect such behavior by monitoring API communication. It covers concepts like inline hooking, API monitoring, and various code injection techniques such as DLL injection and process hollowing.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarewindowscode-injectiondll-injection

ALTERNATIVES