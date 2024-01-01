libevt 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

libevt is a library to access the Windows Event Log (EVT) format.The library provides a way to read and parse EVT files, which are used to store event logs in Windows operating systems.libevt is open-source and licensed under the LGPLv3+ license.It is currently in the alpha stage and has a wiki page with documentation and instructions on how to build from source.