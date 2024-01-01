Yara VirusTotal Commenter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

You know you scan files with Yara anyways, why not give your findings back to the community? This script can scan a folder of samples against a provided Yara ruleset and optionally submit the matching Yara rule names to each file's respective VirusTotal report as a comment. Important: Use this script only with high-confidence Yara rules to avoid spamming VT with misleading comments. Pre-Alpha: This code hasn't yet been tested in any real way. I would not recommend using it :) Usage: $ python yara_vt.py --help (master) usage: yara_vt.py [-h] -r RULES -s SAMPLES [-k KEY] -c Scan directory with Yara and submit matches to VirusTotal samples as comments optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit Yara: -r RULES, --rules RULES yara rules directory -s SAMPLES, ---samples SAMPLES samples directory to scan VirusTotal: -k KEY, --key KEY virustotal API key -c, --comment submit virustotal comments