Magic Rescue is a tool that scans a block device for file types it knows how to recover and calls an external program to extract them, using 'magic bytes' in file contents for recovery purposes. It should only be run in a sandboxed environment due to security risks associated with invoking programs written in unsafe languages with input from arbitrary data found on the disk.