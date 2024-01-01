Steghide is a steganography program that hides data in image and audio files.
Magic Rescue is a tool that scans a block device for file types it knows how to recover and calls an external program to extract them, using 'magic bytes' in file contents for recovery purposes. It should only be run in a sandboxed environment due to security risks associated with invoking programs written in unsafe languages with input from arbitrary data found on the disk.
A tool for xor analysis to guess key length and key based on most frequent characters.
An advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction software for enhancing computer safety by removing dynamic content from Office files.
Audio file steganography tool
Automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images, with F5 detection capabilities.
Steganographic Swiss army knife for encoding and decoding data into images.