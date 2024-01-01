Otseca 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Open source security auditing tool to search and dump system configuration. Introduction Description Requirements Output Parameters Reports How it works Other Created by trimstray and contributors The main goal The main assumption of creating this tool was easier and faster delivery of command sets to be performed on customer environments. As a result of such a scan, the tool aims to gather the most useful information about system components for penetration tests and audits. For whom Otseca facilitates the collection of important information about a system, making it useful for system administrators, security researchers, security professionals, pentesters, and hackers. How To Use It's simple: # Clone this repository git clone https://github.com/trimstray/otseca # Go into the repository cd otseca # Install ./setup.sh install # Run the app otseca --ignore-failed --tasks system,network --output /tmp/report symlink to bin/otseca is placed in /usr/local/bin man page is placed in /usr/local/man/man8 Hint If you do not have