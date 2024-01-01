Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT)

Open-source rules for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing.
The ZAT Python package supports the processing and analysis of Zeek data with Pandas, scikit-learn, Kafka, and Spark. Install: - pip install zat - pip install zat[pyspark] (includes pyspark library) - pip install zat[all] (include pyarrow, yara-python, and tldextract). Examples of Using ZAT: AWS Data Processing and ML Modeling, SageWorks, Installing on Raspberry Pi. Recent Improvements: Faster/Smaller Pandas Dataframes for large log files, Better Panda Dataframe to Matrix (ndarray) support, Scalable conversion from Zeek logs to Parquet, Vastly improved Spark Dataframe Class, Updated/improved Notebooks, Zeek JSON to DataFrame class. Video Presentation: Data Analysis and Machine Learning with Zeek. Why ZAT? Offloading complex tasks from Zeek for efficient processing of high volume network traffic and enhanced data analysis capabilities.
Aggregates known Android security vulnerabilities with detailed examples and analysis.
A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques.
An Outlook add-in for reporting suspicious emails to security teams and tracking user behavior during awareness campaigns.
StegSolve is a steganography analysis tool with image analysis features.
BusKill is a laptop kill cord that can trigger your computer to lock or shutdown when it's physically separated from you.