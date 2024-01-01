JS NICE 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

JS NICE is a tool that offers statistical renaming, type inference, and deobfuscation for JavaScript code. It can rename local variables, infer types, pretty print code, and allow interactive renames by clicking on names to change them. The tool aims to make obfuscated JavaScript code readable by renaming variables and parameters based on learnings from open source projects.