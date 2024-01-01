An open-source modern Dependency Walker for Windows developers.
JS NICE is a tool that offers statistical renaming, type inference, and deobfuscation for JavaScript code. It can rename local variables, infer types, pretty print code, and allow interactive renames by clicking on names to change them. The tool aims to make obfuscated JavaScript code readable by renaming variables and parameters based on learnings from open source projects.
Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.
Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.
BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.
A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility.
A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL