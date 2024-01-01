yaraScanParser 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This script is a parsing tool for Yara Scan Service's JSON output file. Yara Scan Service allows to quickly test your YARA rule against a large collection of malicious samples. It helps assure your rule only matches the malware family you are looking for. The output is a JSON file containing all the matched samples. The JSON file contains a lot of information, and yaraScanParser is meant to help you maximize its benefits. yaraScanParser allows you to: - Save time by parsing the Yara Scan Service results automatically - Get information about wanted matches and false positives of your rule - Get the matched files' hash values in a format that can be easily inserted to your Yara rule's metadata section