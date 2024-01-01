A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API.
This script is a parsing tool for Yara Scan Service's JSON output file. Yara Scan Service allows to quickly test your YARA rule against a large collection of malicious samples. It helps assure your rule only matches the malware family you are looking for. The output is a JSON file containing all the matched samples. The JSON file contains a lot of information, and yaraScanParser is meant to help you maximize its benefits. yaraScanParser allows you to: - Save time by parsing the Yara Scan Service results automatically - Get information about wanted matches and false positives of your rule - Get the matched files' hash values in a format that can be easily inserted to your Yara rule's metadata section
DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface.
In-depth threat intelligence reports and services providing insights into real-world intrusions, malware analysis, and threat briefs.
The FASTEST Way to Consume Threat Intelligence and make it actionable.
A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format.
Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data.