The AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) is a module-based AWS response tool that allows users to perform various actions using Python. It provides functionalities like listing modules, module details, dry runs, and taking specific actions based on instance IDs, security group IDs, VPC IDs, usernames, access key IDs, and other necessary values.