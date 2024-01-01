Digital Forensics Artifact Knowledge Base 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This project provides documentation accompanying Digital Forensics Artifact Repository. Scripts and Digital Forensics Artifact knowledge base (artifactsrc) are intended to help maintain the knowledge base. If you want to contribute a description of an artifact definition, please use the Template. The goal is to describe artifacts, not to provide a repository of tools. Contact forensicartifacts@googlegroups.com for more information.