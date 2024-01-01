mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities.
This project provides documentation accompanying Digital Forensics Artifact Repository. Scripts and Digital Forensics Artifact knowledge base (artifactsrc) are intended to help maintain the knowledge base. If you want to contribute a description of an artifact definition, please use the Template. The goal is to describe artifacts, not to provide a repository of tools. Contact forensicartifacts@googlegroups.com for more information.
Turbinia is an open-source framework for automating the running of common forensic processing tools to help with processing evidence in the Cloud.
usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal.
A Python-based engine for automatic creation of timelines in digital forensic analysis
Customizable live OS constructor tool for remote forensics and incident response.
A tool for discovering, analyzing, and remedying sensitive data