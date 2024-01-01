OSXCollector 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

OSXCollector is a forensic evidence collection & analysis toolkit for OSX. The collection script runs on a potentially infected machine and outputs a JSON file that describes the target machine. OSXCollector gathers information from plists, SQLite databases, and the local file system. Armed with the forensic collection, an analyst can answer questions like: Is this machine infected? How'd that malware get there? How can I prevent and detect further infection? Yelp automates the analysis of most OSXCollector runs, converting its output into an easily readable and actionable summary of just the suspicious stuff. Check out OSXCollector Output Filters project to learn how to make the most of the automated OSXCollector output analysis. osxcollector.py is a single Python file that runs without any dependencies on a standard OSX machine, making it really easy to run collection on any machine - no fussing with brew, pip, config files, or environment variables. Just copy the single file onto the machine and run it: sudo osxcollector.py is all it takes. $ sudo osxcollector.py Wrote 35394 lines. Output in osx