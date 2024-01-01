An anti-forensic Linux Kernel Module kill-switch for USB ports.
iOSForensic is a Python tool designed for forensic analysis on iOS devices. It can retrieve files, logs, extract SQLite3 databases, and uncompress .plist files into XML format. To install, clone the Git repository and install dependencies including Linux OpenSSH, sshpass, sqlite3, and Python >= 2.6. The tool requires a jailbroken iOS device with OpenSSH and syslogd installed, and Wi-Fi or USB connection. Various options are available for usage, such as displaying help messages, verbose mode, specifying IP address, port, and root password. Developed by Florian Pradines (Phonesec), iOSForensic is a recognized OWASP iOS security project since June 2014.
An anti-forensic Linux Kernel Module kill-switch for USB ports.
A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools.
A portable volatile memory acquisition tool for Linux.
Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms.
Python script to parse the NTFS USN Change Journal.
MalConfScan is a Volatility plugin for extracting configuration data of known malware and analyzing memory images.