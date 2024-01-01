iOSForensic 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

iOSForensic is a Python tool designed for forensic analysis on iOS devices. It can retrieve files, logs, extract SQLite3 databases, and uncompress .plist files into XML format. To install, clone the Git repository and install dependencies including Linux OpenSSH, sshpass, sqlite3, and Python >= 2.6. The tool requires a jailbroken iOS device with OpenSSH and syslogd installed, and Wi-Fi or USB connection. Various options are available for usage, such as displaying help messages, verbose mode, specifying IP address, port, and root password. Developed by Florian Pradines (Phonesec), iOSForensic is a recognized OWASP iOS security project since June 2014.