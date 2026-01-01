Axence ConnectPro Logo

Axence ConnectPro Description

Axence ConnectPro is a remote access and IT support solution designed for IT departments and managed service providers. The tool runs on-premises on organizational servers and integrates with Active Directory to provide remote access and management capabilities for workstations. The platform enables IT administrators to remotely access and control user workstations with a single click through persistent agents installed on endpoints. It includes a ticketing system that collects and organizes user support requests in a centralized location, with chat functionality for communication across the IT department. ConnectPro provides diagnostic capabilities including real-time monitoring of processor, RAM, disk usage, and installed software without interrupting user work. Administrators can perform remote file transfers, edit the Windows registry, execute commands including PowerShell scripts, and manage processes on remote systems. The solution supports both agent-based connections for managed workstations and a Quick Help feature that allows temporary connections to systems without pre-installed agents using one-time codes. During remote sessions, administrators can blank user screens to maintain privacy during service work and request user permission for connections when needed. The platform is designed to work with computers on local networks as well as remote systems, providing IT teams with visibility and control over their entire workstation infrastructure from a single console.

