unfurl 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Unfurl is a tool that takes a URL and expands it into a directed graph, extracting every bit of information from the URL and exposing the obscured. It breaks up a URL into components, extracting as much information as it can from each piece, and presenting it all visually. Unfurl has parsers for URLs, search engines, chat applications, social media sites, and more. It's also easy to build new parsers, since Unfurl is open source (Python 3) and has an extensible plugin system. Unfurl can be used online or installed locally via pip, and can be run via the web app or command-line.