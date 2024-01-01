PFQ v6.2 is a functional framework for Linux optimized for efficient packet capture/transmission and in-kernel processing.
Unfurl is a tool that takes a URL and expands it into a directed graph, extracting every bit of information from the URL and exposing the obscured. It breaks up a URL into components, extracting as much information as it can from each piece, and presenting it all visually. Unfurl has parsers for URLs, search engines, chat applications, social media sites, and more. It's also easy to build new parsers, since Unfurl is open source (Python 3) and has an extensible plugin system. Unfurl can be used online or installed locally via pip, and can be run via the web app or command-line.
A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.
A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.
Tcpreplay is a suite of Open Source utilities for editing and replaying captured network traffic.
A tool for extracting common indicators of compromise from a block of text.
Tool for setting up Glutton, a cybersecurity tool for monitoring SSH traffic.