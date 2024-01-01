RABCDAsm is a collection of utilities for ActionScript 3 assembly/disassembly and SWF file manipulation.
Capa detects capabilities in executable files by analyzing PE, ELF, .NET modules, shellcode files, or sandbox reports to identify potential behaviors such as backdoors, service installation, or communication methods like HTTP. Check out our capa blog posts for more information: Dynamic capa: Exploring Executable Run-Time Behavior with the CAPE Sandbox, capa v4: casting a wider .NET (.NET support), ELFant in the Room – capa v3 (ELF support), capa 2.0: Better, Stronger, Faster, capa: Automatically Identify Malware Capabilities. Usage: $ capa.exe suspicious.exe. ATT&CK Tactic and Technique mapping available.
Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.
Python wrapper for the Libemu library for analyzing shellcode.
Find exploits in local and online databases instantly
Redexer is a reengineering tool for Android app binaries with features like RefineDroid and Dr. Android.
Management portal for LoKi scanner with centralized database for scanning activities.