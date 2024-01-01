YARA Rules Collection

ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.
Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research: - Dacls Trojan Rule: Dacls_Linux.yara - Dacls_Windows.yara - APT32 KerrDown Rule: APT32_KerrDown.yara - ACBackdoor - Linux build Rule: ACBackdoor_Linux.rule - Unnamed Linux Golang Ransomware Rule: Linux_Golang_Ransomware.rule - KPOT v2 Rule: KPOT_v2.yara - WatchBog Linux botnet Rule: WatchBog_Linux.yara - EvilGnome Linux malware Rule: EvilGnome_Linux.yara - APT34 PICKPOCKET Rule: APT34_PICKPOCKET.yara - APT34 LONGWATCH Rule: APT34_LONGWATCH.yara - APT34 VALUEVAULT Rule: APT34_VALUEVAULT.yara
A serverless application for creating and monitoring URL tokens with threat intelligence and customizable alerts.
A community-driven list of sample security analytics for auditing cloud usage and detecting threats in Google Cloud.
A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.
QRadio is a tool/framework designed to consolidate cyber threats intelligence sources.
ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.