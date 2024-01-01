YARA Rules Collection Logo

Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research: - Dacls Trojan Rule: Dacls_Linux.yara - Dacls_Windows.yara - APT32 KerrDown Rule: APT32_KerrDown.yara - ACBackdoor - Linux build Rule: ACBackdoor_Linux.rule - Unnamed Linux Golang Ransomware Rule: Linux_Golang_Ransomware.rule - KPOT v2 Rule: KPOT_v2.yara - WatchBog Linux botnet Rule: WatchBog_Linux.yara - EvilGnome Linux malware Rule: EvilGnome_Linux.yara - APT34 PICKPOCKET Rule: APT34_PICKPOCKET.yara - APT34 LONGWATCH Rule: APT34_LONGWATCH.yara - APT34 VALUEVAULT Rule: APT34_VALUEVAULT.yara

Threat Management
malwareyarasignaturethreat-intelligenceincident-responseforensicsthreat-hunting

