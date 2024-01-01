239 tools and resources
Showcase your innovative cybersecurity solution to our dedicated audience of security professionals.
Reach out!
A Python library for working with network protocols
A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go.
A fast and simple recursive content discovery tool
A multi-threaded scanner for identifying CORS flaws and misconfigurations
Automate mass scanning of technologies used on websites
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses
A DNS rebinding toolkit
A python tool for discovering endpoints, parameters, and wordlists in a given target
Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects
Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool
A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities
A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments
A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API
A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool
A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests.
A command-line tool for taking screenshots of web pages using Chrome Headless
A tool to search for Sentry config on a page or in JavaScript files and check for blind SSRF
A simple CORS misconfiguration scanner
A fast and reliable port scanner for attack surface discovery
A multi-tool for subdomain enumeration