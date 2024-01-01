Network Security

239 tools and resources

Tags in this Category
api-integrationappsecautomationbug-bountycensyscloud-securitycommand-line-toolcorsdnsdns-lookupdns-rebindingdns-securitydomain-enumerationfile-scanninggohttphttp-requestsinfosecjavascriptkerberosldapmass-scanningmulti-threadedntlmopen-redirectosintowasppacket-craftingpenetration-testingpentestpythonrebindingscannerscreenshotsecurity-researchsecurity-testingsmbssrfsubdomain-enumerationsubdomain-scanningtestingvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-scanningwebweb-app-securityweb-application-securityweb-scanningweb-scrapingweb-securityweb-serverxss

NEW

Impacket

Impacket

A Python library for working with network protocols

Network Security
pythonpacket-craftingsmbkerberosntlmldap
Gobuster

Gobuster

A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go.

Network Security
dnsfile-scanningvulnerability-assessmentpenetration-testing
Feroxbuster

Feroxbuster

A fast and simple recursive content discovery tool

Network Security
web-app-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-server
cors-scanner

cors-scanner

A multi-threaded scanner for identifying CORS flaws and misconfigurations

Network Security
corsscannerweb-securityvulnerability-scanningmulti-threadedweb-app-security
Webanalyze

Webanalyze

Automate mass scanning of technologies used on websites

Network Security
web-scrapingmass-scanningautomation
as3nt

as3nt

A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain

Network Security
subdomain-enumerationdomain-enumerationsecurity-researchpenetration-testinginfosec
httpx

httpx

A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses

Network Security
httphttp-requestsweb-scrapingtesting
dnsFookup

dnsFookup

A DNS rebinding toolkit

Network Security
dnsrebindingdns-rebindingdns-security
xLinkFinder

xLinkFinder

A python tool for discovering endpoints, parameters, and wordlists in a given target

Network Security
web-app-securityweb-scanning
SSRFire

SSRFire

Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects

Network Security
ssrfxssopen-redirectvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security
Subfinder

Subfinder

Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool

Network Security
subdomain-enumerationdns-lookupweb-scrapingpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
BlackWidow

BlackWidow

A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities

Network Security
appsecowasppenetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-app-securityosint
surf

surf

A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments

Network Security
ssrfcloud-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpentest
censys-subdomain-finder

censys-subdomain-finder

A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API

Network Security
subdomain-enumerationcensysapi-integrationsubdomain-scanning
Puredns

Puredns

A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool

Network Security
dnssecurity-researchpenetration-testing
extended-ssrf-search

extended-ssrf-search

A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests.

Network Security
ssrfweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research
gowitness

gowitness

A command-line tool for taking screenshots of web pages using Chrome Headless

Network Security
webscreenshotcommand-line-toolweb-security
sentrySSRF

sentrySSRF

A tool to search for Sentry config on a page or in JavaScript files and check for blind SSRF

Network Security
javascriptssrf
CORStest

CORStest

A simple CORS misconfiguration scanner

Network Security
appseccorsweb-app-security
Naabu

Naabu

A fast and reliable port scanner for attack surface discovery

Network Security
gobug-bountypentest
TypeError/domained

TypeError/domained

A multi-tool for subdomain enumeration

Network Security
dnssubdomain-enumerationdns-lookupsubdomain-scanning
