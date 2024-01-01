Tags in this Category

Impacket 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for working with network protocols Network Security Free pythonpacket-craftingsmbkerberosntlmldap

Gobuster 0 ( 0 ) A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go. Network Security Free dnsfile-scanningvulnerability-assessmentpenetration-testing

Webanalyze 0 ( 0 ) Automate mass scanning of technologies used on websites Network Security Free web-scrapingmass-scanningautomation

httpx 0 ( 0 ) A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses Network Security Free httphttp-requestsweb-scrapingtesting

xLinkFinder 0 ( 0 ) A python tool for discovering endpoints, parameters, and wordlists in a given target Network Security Free web-app-securityweb-scanning

SSRFire 0 ( 0 ) Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects Network Security Free ssrfxssopen-redirectvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

BlackWidow 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities Network Security Free appsecowasppenetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-app-securityosint

surf 0 ( 0 ) A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments Network Security Free ssrfcloud-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpentest

censys-subdomain-finder 0 ( 0 ) A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API Network Security Free subdomain-enumerationcensysapi-integrationsubdomain-scanning

Puredns 0 ( 0 ) A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool Network Security Free dnssecurity-researchpenetration-testing

extended-ssrf-search 0 ( 0 ) A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests. Network Security Free ssrfweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research

gowitness 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for taking screenshots of web pages using Chrome Headless Network Security Free webscreenshotcommand-line-toolweb-security

sentrySSRF 0 ( 0 ) A tool to search for Sentry config on a page or in JavaScript files and check for blind SSRF Network Security Free javascriptssrf

CORStest 0 ( 0 ) A simple CORS misconfiguration scanner Network Security Free appseccorsweb-app-security