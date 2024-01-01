ExoneraTor Logo

ExoneraTor is a service that maintains a database of IP addresses that have been part of the Tor network, allowing users to check if a specific IP address was used as a Tor relay on a given date. This tool helps to identify whether traffic from a particular IP address originated from a Tor user or the relay operator.

