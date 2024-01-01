A comprehensive guide to investigating security incidents in popular cloud platforms, covering essential tools, logs, and techniques for cloud investigation and incident response.
edb (Evan's Debugger) is an open-source, modular debugger designed for reverse engineering and dynamic analysis of Linux binaries, featuring a Qt-based GUI and robust plugin architecture.
A comprehensive guide to investigating security incidents in popular cloud platforms, covering essential tools, logs, and techniques for cloud investigation and incident response.
An annual jeopardy-style capture-the-flag contest with challenges related to cybersecurity.
A comprehensive guide to navigating the world of secure messaging apps, providing insights and recommendations to help you make an informed decision.
A network of physical and online cyber warfare ranges for training and testing
Comprehensive documentation for ThreatConnect's REST API and SDKs.
Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform for cybersecurity education with a focus on capture the flag concept.