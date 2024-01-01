A collection of Yara rules licensed under the DRL 1.1 License.
Strelka is a real-time, container-based file scanning system used for threat hunting, threat detection, and incident response. Originally based on the design established by Lockheed Martin's Laika BOSS and similar projects (see: related projects), Strelka's purpose is to perform file extraction and metadata collection at enterprise scale. Strelka differs from its sibling projects in a few significant ways: Core codebase is Go and Python3.10+ Server components run in containers for ease and flexibility of deployment OS-native client applications for Windows, Mac, and Linux Built using libraries and formats that allow cross-platform, cross-language support Features Strelka is a modular data scanning platform, allowing users or systems to submit files for the purpose of analyzing, extracting, and reporting file content and metadata. Coupled with a SIEM, Strelka is able to aggregate, alert, and provide analysts with the capability to better understand their environment without having to perform direct data gathering or time-consuming file analysis. Quickstart Running a file through Strelka is simple. In this section, Strelka capabilities are showcased.
eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP.
Create deceptive webpages to deceive and redirect attackers away from real websites by cloning them.
Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data.
In-depth analysis of real-world attacks and threat tactics
IntelMQ is a solution for IT security teams for collecting and processing security feeds using a message queuing protocol, with a focus on incident handling automation and threat intelligence processing.