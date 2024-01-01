Object scanning system with scalable and flexible architecture for intrusion detection.
BruteShark is a Network Forensic Analysis Tool (NFAT) that performs deep processing and inspection of network traffic, including password extracting, network mapping, TCP session reconstruction, encrypted password hash extraction, and conversion to Hashcat format for offline Brute Force attacks. It aims to assist security researchers and network administrators in identifying network weaknesses. It offers both a GUI-based application for Windows and a Command Line Interface tool for Windows and Linux, with independent project modules for network traffic analysis on Linux or Windows machines.
A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis
Smart traffic sniffing tool for penetration testers
Tool used to scan a range of IP addresses to identify active hosts and gather information about them.
A simple honeypot that opens a listening socket and waits for connection attempts, with configurable reply and event handling
Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse.