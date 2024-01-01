BruteShark 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

BruteShark is a Network Forensic Analysis Tool (NFAT) that performs deep processing and inspection of network traffic, including password extracting, network mapping, TCP session reconstruction, encrypted password hash extraction, and conversion to Hashcat format for offline Brute Force attacks. It aims to assist security researchers and network administrators in identifying network weaknesses. It offers both a GUI-based application for Windows and a Command Line Interface tool for Windows and Linux, with independent project modules for network traffic analysis on Linux or Windows machines.