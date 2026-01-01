GrammaTech DDisasm
Fast disassembler producing reassemblable assembly code using Datalog
GrammaTech DDisasm
Fast disassembler producing reassemblable assembly code using Datalog
GrammaTech DDisasm Description
DDisasm is a disassembler that produces assembly code accurate enough to be reassembled. The tool is implemented using the Datalog (souffle) declarative logic programming language to compile disassembly rules and heuristics. The disassembly process begins by parsing ELF file information and decoding a superset of possible instructions to create an initial set of datalog facts. These facts are analyzed to identify code locations, symbolization, and function boundaries. The results of this analysis produce a refined set of datalog facts that are translated to the GTIRB (GrammaTech Intermediate Representation for Binaries) intermediate representation for binary analysis and reverse engineering. The GTIRB pretty printer can be used to convert the GTIRB output to reassemblable assembly code. The tool is available as a Docker image for quick deployment and testing. DDisasm was developed with support from the Navy and the Office of Naval Research. The underlying research was published in a USENIX paper titled "Datalog Disassembly" which received a distinguished paper award.
GrammaTech DDisasm FAQ
Common questions about GrammaTech DDisasm including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
GrammaTech DDisasm is Fast disassembler producing reassemblable assembly code using Datalog developed by GrammaTech. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Assembly Language, Binary Analysis, Disassembler.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership