MFTECmd is a command-line tool that provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for managing and analyzing Microsoft Forefront Threat Management Gateway (TMG) and Microsoft Forefront Unified Access Gateway (UAG) configurations. It allows you to perform various tasks such as configuring TMG and UAG settings, monitoring system logs, and analyzing system performance. MFTECmd is designed to simplify the management and troubleshooting of TMG and UAG configurations, making it easier to identify and resolve issues.