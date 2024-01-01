A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.
MFTECmd is a command-line tool that provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for managing and analyzing Microsoft Forefront Threat Management Gateway (TMG) and Microsoft Forefront Unified Access Gateway (UAG) configurations. It allows you to perform various tasks such as configuring TMG and UAG settings, monitoring system logs, and analyzing system performance. MFTECmd is designed to simplify the management and troubleshooting of TMG and UAG configurations, making it easier to identify and resolve issues.
A simple IOC scanner bash script for Linux/Unix/OSX systems
A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context
Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions.
An open source platform for secure remote access management with granular access control and fast speeds.
Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities.