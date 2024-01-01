Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT) is a collection of utilities developed by the Amnesty International Security Lab to simplify and automate the process of gathering forensic traces on Android and iOS devices, aiding in the identification of potential compromises. It supports the use of public indicators of compromise (IOCs) to scan for traces of targeting or infection by known spyware campaigns. Note that MVT is a forensic research tool intended for technologists and investigators with an understanding of digital forensics and command-line tools, not for end-user self-assessment.