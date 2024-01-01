A tool for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in digital forensics.
Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT) is a collection of utilities developed by the Amnesty International Security Lab to simplify and automate the process of gathering forensic traces on Android and iOS devices, aiding in the identification of potential compromises. It supports the use of public indicators of compromise (IOCs) to scan for traces of targeting or infection by known spyware campaigns. Note that MVT is a forensic research tool intended for technologists and investigators with an understanding of digital forensics and command-line tools, not for end-user self-assessment.
wxHexEditor is a free hex editor / disk editor with various data manipulation operations and visualization functionalities.
Forensics tool for exploring offline Docker filesystems.
XMLStarlet offers a suite of command line utilities for manipulating and querying XML documents.
Recover event log entries from an image by heuristically looking for record structures.
A Python tool for in-depth PDF analysis and modification.