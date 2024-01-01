Code to prevent a managed .NET debugger/profiler from working.
Tool for fingerprinting HTTP requests of malware. Based on Tshark and written in Python3. Working prototype stage :-) Its main objective is to provide unique representations (fingerprints) of malware requests, which help in their identification. Unique means here that each fingerprint should be seen only in one particular malware family, yet one family can have multiple fingerprints. Hfinger represents the request in a shorter form than printing the whole request, but still human interpretable. Hfinger can be used in manual malware analysis but also in sandbox systems or SIEMs. The generated fingerprints are useful for grouping requests, pinpointing requests to particular malware families, identifying different operations of one family, or discovering unknown malicious requests omitted by other security systems but which share fingerprint. An academic paper accompanies work on this tool, describing, for example, the motivation of design choices, and the evaluation of the tool compared to p0f, FATT, and Mercury.
Code to prevent a managed .NET debugger/profiler from working.
Parse YARA rules into a dictionary representation.
A curated list of open-source projects containing protestware sourced from various platforms.
Search gadgets on binaries to facilitate ROP exploitation.
A tool that executes programs in memory from various sources
A wordlist to bruteforce for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities