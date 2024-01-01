Hfinger 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Tool for fingerprinting HTTP requests of malware. Based on Tshark and written in Python3. Working prototype stage :-) Its main objective is to provide unique representations (fingerprints) of malware requests, which help in their identification. Unique means here that each fingerprint should be seen only in one particular malware family, yet one family can have multiple fingerprints. Hfinger represents the request in a shorter form than printing the whole request, but still human interpretable. Hfinger can be used in manual malware analysis but also in sandbox systems or SIEMs. The generated fingerprints are useful for grouping requests, pinpointing requests to particular malware families, identifying different operations of one family, or discovering unknown malicious requests omitted by other security systems but which share fingerprint. An academic paper accompanies work on this tool, describing, for example, the motivation of design choices, and the evaluation of the tool compared to p0f, FATT, and Mercury.