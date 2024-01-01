HxD

HxD is a carefully designed and fast hex editor which, in addition to raw disk editing and modifying main memory (RAM), handles files of any size. The easy-to-use interface offers features such as searching and replacing, exporting, checksums/digests, insertion of byte patterns, a file shredder, concatenation or splitting of files, statistics, and more. Editing works like in a text editor with a focus on simple and task-oriented operation, supporting undo and foldable memory sections.

Miscellaneous
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

