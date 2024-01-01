A collection of Yara rules licensed under the DRL 1.1 License.
A collection of YARA rules created during analysis or for blog posts, categorized by Windows, Linux, and Other, covering various threats such as Banker, Crypter, Ransomware, and UAC, with specific rule files for each threat.
Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.
A tool for fetching and visualizing cyber threat intelligence data with Elasticsearch and Kibana integration.
Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence.
Facilitates distribution of Threat Intelligence artifacts to defensive systems.
Create deceptive webpages to deceive and redirect attackers away from real websites by cloning them.