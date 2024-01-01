SwishDbgExt 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SwishDbgExt is a Microsoft WinDbg debugging extension that expands the set of available commands by Microsoft WinDbg, but also fixes and improves existing commands. This extension has been developed by Matt Suiche (@msuiche) – feel free to reach out on support@comae.io ask for more features, offer to contribute and/or report bugs. SwishDbgExt aims at making life easier for kernel developers, troubleshooters and security experts with a series of debugging, incident response and memory forensics commands. Because SwishDbgExt is a WinDbg debugging extension, it means it can be used on local or remote kernel debugging session, live sessions generated by Microsoft LiveKd, but also on Microsoft crash dumps generated to a Blue Screen of Death or hybrid utilities such as Comae DumpIt. More information on https://blog.comae.io/comae-2016-contest-swishdbgext-features-3c9a63c62209#.tnt1b9usx Installation: You can either copy the WinDbg extension in the corresponding (x86 or x64) WinDbg folder or load it manually using the !load command such as below. Please note you can’t have spaces or quotes in the full path to the target dll to be loaded. !load X:\FullPath\SwishDbg