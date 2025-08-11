Red Hand Analyzer is an online PCAP (Packet Capture) file analysis tool that provides automated security analysis of network traffic data. The tool performs behavioral analysis to identify network patterns associated with malicious activities, focusing on techniques used for breaches, reconnaissance, remote malware control, and data theft rather than relying solely on signature-based detection. The analyzer integrates threat intelligence capabilities by checking IP addresses and domains found in PCAP files, including those within DNS requests, against a database of known malicious addresses. It maintains data privacy by analyzing network traffic without decrypting packet contents, ensuring sensitive data remains secure during the analysis process. Key features include automated behavior analysis models that detect professional hacking techniques often missed by traditional signature-based engines, comprehensive threat intelligence integration for IP and domain reputation checking, and privacy-preserving analysis that does not require decryption of network traffic. The tool accepts PCAP file uploads through a web interface and provides detailed analysis reports identifying potential security vulnerabilities and malicious activities within the captured network traffic. It supports analysis of standard PCAP and PcapNG file formats commonly generated by network monitoring tools across different operating systems.
A toolkit for forensic analysis of network appliances with YARA decoding options and frame extraction capabilities.
A command line utility for managing volume shadow copies with capabilities for evasion, persistence, and file extraction.
A library and tools to access and manipulate VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) files.
A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export.
Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security.
PowerForensics is a PowerShell digital forensics framework for hard drive forensic analysis.
Python script to parse macOS MRU plist files into human-friendly format
Zenduty's platform provides real-time operational health monitoring and incident response orchestration to improve incident response times and build a solid on-call culture.
