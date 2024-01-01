Mastiff 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MASTIFF is a static analysis framework that automates the process of extracting key characteristics from various file formats. It uses a community-driven set of plug-ins to perform file analysis and data extraction, supporting a broad range of analytic needs. The framework allows analysts to focus on analysis rather than figuring out how to parse files. Originally designed for malware, intrusion, and forensic analysis, MASTIFF is well-suited to support a broader range of analytic needs.