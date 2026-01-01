ORNA Breach Response & Digital Forensics Logo

ORNA Breach Response & Digital Forensics is a managed service that provides incident response and digital forensics capabilities to organizations experiencing cyberattacks. The service operates 24/7 globally and aims to help organizations minimize impact, speed up recovery, and prevent reoccurrence of security incidents. The service focuses on three primary objectives: identifying affected assets and business functions while containing further spread, bringing affected systems back to operational states in coordination with business continuity processes, and determining root causes to mitigate discovered vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. The Special Advisory Services (SAS) team consists of cyber incident response and digital forensics experts, including consultants, CISOs, Microsoft Hall of Fame members, and former military intelligence veterans. The team provides assistance beyond technical response, including regulatory compliance support, legal privilege maintenance, stakeholder communication, and reporting obligations. The service is positioned as a full-service breach response solution that addresses both technical and non-technical aspects of incident management. Response times are measured in minutes from case receipt, and the service does not use offshore resources.

ORNA Breach Response & Digital Forensics is 24/7 breach response and digital forensics service for incident handling developed by ORNA Inc.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Breach, DFIR, Digital Forensics.

